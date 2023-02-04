HIV activist Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba has the bun in the oven

HIV-Aids activist Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba and her partner shared on a YouTube channel and social media platforms that they are expecting a baby.

Nozibele has been living with HIV for more than eight years.

When she was diagnosed with the disease, she was in denial and hid her status from family members for many years, because she was concerned about the stigma that is attached to HIV, judgement, and even rejection.

She met her husband three years after she was diagnosed and she chose to open up to him immediately. The couple exchanged wedding vows in 2019.

On the YouTube channel, the couple let their followers in on its pregnancy journey, and how Nozibele had wanted to fall pregnant before she turned 35.

“Our hearts are full of so much love for you [the unborn baby]. We have been praying for you for a long time. We can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote.

