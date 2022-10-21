Homeless? Berita proves she owns upmarket apartment

Afro-jazz songstress Gugulethu Khumalo, affectionately known by her stage name Berita, has found herself topping the trends list on social media after rumours of her being homeless spread like wildfire.

Berita, who is currently separated from her controversial husband Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi, has been on the receiving end of nasty comments from him ever since their separation.

Baloyi’s latest stunt pointed to the musician having no roof over her head, and said she now sleeps at other people’s couches.

Baloyi also claimed that Berita’s parents abandoned her, unlike him.

It’s not funny that my wife is homeless again. Spent her money on AirB&Bs now she’s squatting on couches. It’s embarrassing, humiliating & unbecoming… She has many comfortable & safe homes to return to as soon as she’s come back to her senses. Her parents abandoned her I didn’t! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 20, 2022

The songstress hit back at her estranged husband and posted a picture showing off the view of her apartment in Johannesburg. “I’ve got to say for someone who is apparently “homeless” I’m doing really well,” she wrote on social media.

I’ve got to say for someone who is apparently ‘homeless’ I’m doing really well👌🏽 This is my view of Johannesburg from my apartment. God, music and therapy have been my saviour 🙏🏽 This too shall pass 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6GSuw5qBcB — Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) October 20, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author