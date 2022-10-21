E-edition
Homeless? Berita proves she owns upmarket apartment

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Berita Instagram

Afro-jazz songstress Gugulethu Khumalo, affectionately known by her stage name Berita, has found herself topping the trends list on social media after rumours of her being homeless spread like wildfire.

Berita, who is currently separated from her controversial husband Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi, has been on the receiving end of nasty comments from him ever since their separation.

Baloyi’s latest stunt pointed to the musician having no roof over her head, and said she now sleeps at other people’s couches.

Baloyi also claimed that Berita’s parents abandoned her, unlike him.

The songstress hit back at her estranged husband and posted a picture showing off the view of her apartment in Johannesburg. “I’ve got to say for someone who is apparently “homeless” I’m doing really well,” she wrote on social media.

