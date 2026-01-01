Hospitalised Makhadzi thanks fans after winning Song of the Year award

Award-winning musician Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, better known by her stage name Makhadzi, has thanked her fans from the bottom of her heart after winning Song of the Year for Sesi Ka Rose on Phalaphala FM.

This triumph follows what Makhadzi’s team called a year that was both extremely difficult and successful.

In a statement issued on behalf of Makhadzi Entertainment, the musician’s team expressed gratitude to fans nationwide for casting ballots and supporting the hitmaker throughout 2025.

“Your belief and support continue to inspire us,” the statement reads.

“2025 was not an easy year; we experienced both challenges and victories, but through it all, your unwavering support and love for Makhadzi meant everything to us as a team.”

The message of gratitude comes shortly after Makhadzi Entertainment confirmed that the singer was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Makhadzi’s well-being is a top priority

The Limpopo-born celebrity is receiving medical attention and is still being closely watched in the hospital, according to the official media statement.

Makhadzi’s recovery and well-being are the primary priorities, and her condition has been described as stable.

The team has asked for privacy for the artist and her family during this period, promising to communicate further updates through official channels.

Despite the setbacks, Sesi Ka Rose cemented Makhadzi’s dominance in the music industry, becoming an anthem that resonated across dance floors, radio stations, and social media platforms across the country.

The Song of the Year award confirmed Makhadzi’s strong fan base and her impact on the South African music industry.

As the new year begins, Makhadzi Entertainment extended warm wishes to supporters of the Limpopo-born musician.

“As we step into the new year, we wish you a wonderful New Year filled with success, joy, and prosperity. Thank you for being a part of this journey,” said Makhadzi Entertainment in the statement.