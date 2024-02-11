All the best Mr lawyer Dumisani Mabunda

Lawyer Dumisani Mabunda must surely have a plan up his sleeve when it comes to his career …

The man has been seen taking cases that get him great media attention. Moi has seen this lawyer suck up to the media whenever his clients appear in court and command their attention.

He won the case of the “fake doctor” Matthew Lani and Shwa sees his plans to win the Marshalltown fire case as defence lawyer for Thembiso Lawrence, who is facing a serious criminal case.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content