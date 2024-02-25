Allende not just a dribbling wizard, he’s a lingos star too

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende is not just a dribbling wizard on the field of play, he is also a translator of note. Two years ago he arrived in Mzansi speaking no English, and last week the Spanish-speaking Allende stepped up to translate for his Portuguese-speaking teammate Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Brazil in his man-of-the-match interview, after the Orlando Pirates fixture.

The live-on-TV interview was conducted in English. The pint-sized Chilean is truly a star!

