ANC old geezers miserable under Mshini wami spell

Msholozi and the MK party are giving ANC old geezers nightmares that have caused the ruling party’s leaders sleepless nights.

The top culprit who seems to be seeing the spear piercing his heart is none other than Mbaks, as whenever he opens his mouth, he speaks about Jacob Zuma.

The ANC was sent packing by judges in the Joburg High Court on Tuesday in the case of Cupcake’s party taking the IEC to court, where it wanted the MK Party to be deregistered. The ANC was given a warm klap and dealt a blow in that case.

Yaz kuningi for uMbalula.

He will fall into depression soon because of the MK Party and Zuma. Moi has noted that Mbaks is in all probability campaigning for the MK Party indirectly through these court applications and his high-pitched decibels.

The baggy rapper of the Khongolose should stop this. He is doing more harm than good for his party.

