Andile Jali really can’t keep a woman

If there is a man who has been unlucky in love, it must be soccer player Andile Jali. The last time he was at the peak of his life was when he played for Orlando Pirates. Everything after that was a hot mess.

The man has been changing women like he is changing teams, and nothing seems to work. How sad. It is either he dates a slay queen wannabe from Soweto or goes for a woman who is way older than him.

Shwa saw him with some lady who is super obsessed with TikTok lives. That got Shwa thinking perhaps the man has mommy issues. Quick question though, what are you going to do with these bundles of joy that you keep planting throughout Mzansi my guy?

