Babes Wodumo, do not use the economic crisis as an excuse

Gone are the days when Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo used to put her kasi on the map. Now blogs gossip about her.

Girl, for once in your life, please act right. As if the messy social media lives are not enough, the Gqom Queen allegedly ran away from paying a make-up artist. The poor girl is hustling, Babes. Do er! Shwa heard you owning up, you are now a widow and a mother. Act like one. Cough up. Do not use economic crisis as an excuse because, girl, we all know the economy is tough, but we do not run away from paying our bills. Perhaps consult the other widows in the industry familiar with monetising their misery. Moi heard that you refused a gig from a funeral policy company only for you to make music about being a young widow. Really? I guess, forget luxury then, nana.

