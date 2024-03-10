Battle of the past and present 

Hot Mgosi

At this point in time, Shwa is just worried about Andile Mpisane’s ex, Sithelo Shozi and wife, Tamia Mpisane. Why are these ladies buying cars every other day? It’s almost as if it’s an indirect competition of some sort.  

Like the Mpisanes have Sithelo on chokehold and she is trying to prove some sort of point to them. I mean, who buys a Porsche twice in a short space of time? Shwa is pleading with you Sithelo, to stop straining yourself, lest you invite  the Hawks on your trail.  

You don’t want that for yourself; live your life normally and stop trying to prove a point to the woman who took your man. 

