Blaq Diamond late for own album gig

Shwa was invited to the album launch of Blaq Diamond’s first album in four years. It was nothing glossy, a mess if you like.

They were three hours late for their own event, and I doubt if they even knew the event was unfolding.

On social media, they had nothing to say about the album launch, let alone the album itself. One must wonder if their new boss was releasing an album they didn’t know anything about?

Who is their new boss? He’s clearly worse than Kgosi.

We were at a restaurant, but gossip girl was so hungry, she didn’t even see a mere, measly bun.

Girl was even tempted to go cook noodles in their kitchen with the chef.

Even Sjava who is known to be a late comer at events was earlier than them. Oh, what a disaster!

Sjava bhuti, why are you wearing a bucket hat with a price tag?

