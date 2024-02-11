Cabinet ministers flying economy class

Last week, Shwa was fortunate enough to be on the same flight as minister Pravin Gordhan and minister Thoko Didiza. Shwa was taken aback by the fact that both ministers were flying economy class. Shwa thought cabinet ministers fly first class and business class. It is a good thing to see cabinet ministers flying economy class. They are saving taxpayers’ money by not opting for first class and business class flights.

Despite being unable to resolve the load shedding crisis, and land reform question in the country, kudos to both ministers for flying economy class. Shwa asks that we spare a thought for Gordhan and wish him a speedy recovery after he was seen wearing a facemask on the flight.

