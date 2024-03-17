Cassper: Sex addict to hubby in next to no time

One-minute Cassper is a sex addict the next he’s found love in the arms of a so-called childhood friend. He is tying the knot this weekend with Pulane, not Thobeka.

Guess love just sneaks up on you! Shwa is wonders when did he realise she was the one. Was it after the birth of his cute kid or …?

Word out there from the people of Mafikeng is that the two are not childhood friends, but baby girl has just always been there. That’s why Shwa totally disapproves of the so-called female and male bestie trend.

Anyway, Thobeka has her own baggage, and she was never there for Mufasa’s money.

It’s good riddance to bad rubbish on her part. Shwa hopes she finds true love soon with a not-so-short a man.

Anyways, to those comparing Pulane and Thobeka, be real, that’s like comparing apples and oranges. The two women are on two different levels.

Let’s just wish Cassper and Pulane all the happiness in the world and leave the drama at the door, hopefully the marriage lasts because when did he get time to work on his addiction?

