Comeuppance of sorts for Bassie and Romeo

Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo and her husband have been embroiled in a dispute with author Jackie Phamotse for almost a decade, after the author defamed her. Finally, this week the court sentenced poor JP to two years of house arrest and a R30 000 fine, nothing much.

That is not what they had hoped for but it’s something. The law was on their side and a little lenient on JP.

Hear me out, I’m just a gossip girl, don’t come for me I am broke.

Shwa has been observing the couple undercover for some time now. Cosy inside court but distant outside the courtroom.

Outside they were like strangers who were there for different cases. No chit-chatting, holding hands or a mere glance in the others’ direction, even had lunch at different places. Come on now!

When JP was found guilty, journalists approached the couple to get comment. Bassie quickly coddled up to her husband and told them he would not say anything because “he is shy”. She took over and said a mouthful.

When it was time to read out the victim statements in court, only the beauty queen spoke and said they shared the same sentiments. I’m not sold, something is up and cannot be the one to say it.

Later during sentencing, abuti Romeo disappeared while Bassie and her entourage gave the media a show.

It’s giving narcissistic vibes. Sure she’s trained for this but let that man talk ousi. Need I say more?

Send me Musa Khawula’s number, he seems like he is not scared of prison. Like JP’s lawyer argued, prison is not a conducive environment, Shwa won’t survive there.

