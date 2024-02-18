DBN Gogo and BU Mthembu relationship really not making sense

Shwa is going to need DBN Gogo to make the right choice when it comes to her love life. Just when we were shocked about her relations with Focalistic because, honestly, they did not look compatible.

Can someone kindly shed some light how this relationship even started, or was DBN Gogo intrigued by the sex scenes Mthembu has been doing on Adulting? Shwa knows that guy is for the streets, and quite frankly this is not what DBN Gogo deserves.

