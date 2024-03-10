Dear MaMkhize, please rest?

If I had millions in my bank account, I would pay any amount to anyone who could hide MaMkhize’s phone. I speak on behalf of everyone on social media when I say, dear Shauwn Mkhize, please rest! It is like you have skipped so many stages in your life, including adolescence, that you are desperately trying to catch up.

Some of us are too young to wake up and find your bikini videos trending on social media – aren’t you too old for that? And, besides, it does not give what you think it does; please chill.

You are not a dancer, your brat Andile too; so stay away from Tik-Tok dance challenges as a family. Dear Shauwn, you are also rich enough to afford any alcohol you want. So, if you consume alcohol, please drink at home like any self-respecting gogo, that you really are.

I don’t even want to talk about your red carpet and event appearances. I don’t even want to talk about your forced reality TV show, just rest. There is no need for you to be a celebrity Shauwn. Again, please rest.

