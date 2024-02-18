Deejaying stint fails to save Juju from embarrassing moment

EFF leader Julius Malema became the butt of jokes last weekend on social media after thick mucus flowed out of his nose while speaking at the manifesto launch in Durban.

The torrents of mucus coming out of his nose, splashed all over his face before running into his mouth. Juju continued speaking but later wiped off the fluid.

This embarrassing moment earned him all sorts of unpleasant knicknames but somehow he managed to shake it all off with deejaying stint at KwaMax during the after-party. Strong winds and rain activated his sinuses, he claimed. To me that sounds like a lame excuse; blow another one Juju.