E-edition
Subscribe
Matric Results 2022
Celebrity News

Did Moshe and Phelo kiss and make up

By Sunday World
Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala

Talking about those tying the knot, reminds me of break-ups that stunned us. I hear Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala have reignited their friendship this year. Is it true the bromance could lead to romance, once again? Your fans, including moi, would like to know.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moshe Ndiki (@moshendiki)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phelo MusiQ (@phelobala)


Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.