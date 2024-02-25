Dubula inyanga, a bark up the wrong tree by the DA top dog

Shwa thinks John Steenhuisen’s “dubula inyanga” gaffe is nothing more than the DA being a bunch of clueless amateurs attempting to imitate and bastardise the power of liberation struggle chants.

Their feeble attempts only serve to highlight their ignorance and lack of understanding of the true meaning and significance behind these slogans.

It is a clear display of their disrespect for the history and struggles of marginalised communities – a shameful and offensive act that only further exposes their lack of empathy and appreciation of sacrifices made by those who fought for justice and equality against white supremacy.

Disgraceful is the word, and DA takes delight in trivialising our struggles for justice and equality.

