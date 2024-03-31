Egg dancing and financial wizardry going awry

Our financial wizards and money maestros at the national Treasury are generally well-meaning people.

Shwa admires the meticulous attention to detail and ability to navigate complex financial systems, even though some decisions tend to favour the rich and leave the rest of us struggling. Now let’s talk about the IFMS tender booboo.

We are already in a dark R2.4-billion hole because the Treasury mishandled this sensitive project meant to standardise financial systems across the government.

There is no use for our favourite purse handlers to egg dance on the matter when evidence of irregularities is so glaring.

The SIU has already confirmed the same, so the Treasury’s dismissive posture only raises suspicions of potential corruption or unethical practices. On Wednesday, Scopa head Mkhuleko Hlengwa rightfully chastised the Treasury for persisting in claiming the project was above board despite evidence to the contrary.

Shwa finds the Treasury’s stance to be laced with a dose of arrogance. Chill, address the suspicions and take swift action to rectify any irregularities in the IFMS project.

Even better, get the Treasury out of the stinking deal and let’s count our losses. But those responsible must be brought to book, just like the state capturers.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content