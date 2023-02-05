Shwashwi: Gordon’s becomes fashionable

Gordon’s London Dry Gin has a reputation worse than the vile Russian Bear that will leave you crippled for a couple of days. But the former has lately become quite fashionable among new gin drinkers.

And it’s even fancier now with its new flavours.

Your lady in gossip headed out to The Rooftop at Hallmark House in Doornfontein last Saturday to party up a storm as it officially launched its new offerings.

The event organisers hosted an experiential event where guests got to taste the new Pink Berry and Sunset Orange, through mixology classes in the ideal sunset setting, and Shwa got to witness the 360 views of Johannesburg.

The MC of the day was Scandal’s Pasi Koetle, who is known as feisty Dintle.

Man, Shwa absolutely loves your body, a “summa bodie” all year round, must be nice – please share your secret. Shwa also appreciates how versatile you are, not many have the ability to do more than one thing.

Kudos for keeping the crowd entertained with your bubbly personality.

But it’s 2023, and Shwa keeps singing the same song – can people respect themes for dress codes. Moi is tired of calling out people who don’t listen.

On the positive side, KB Motsilanyane looked ravishing. So did Skeem Saam’s Bontle, whose real name is Keamogetswe Leburu.

Leburu is such a sweetheart in person, I wish all brand influencers could take their jobs as seriously as you do. Shwa really loved your energy.

While everyone was having a blast at the party, Shwa spotted media personality Zola Hashatsi, who is always at every event these days. I was a bit let down by him not following the theme of the day, though.

It was also good to see former Big Brother housemates Tulz and Sis Tamara. And thank heavens for the heatwave as Shwa didn’t have to be traumatised by Tulz’ famous jersey.

House of Zwide trio Winnie Ntshaba, Brenda Mukwevho and Warren Masemola were clearly having a blast. These guys still know how to get down and can teach these newbies a thing or two about groove.

Moi also spotted Gabsile Tshabalala, Maijori Langa and Linda Sebezo.

