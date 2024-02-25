Hey Zinhle, what is it with all those heavy bodyguards?

I almost spilled my Henny on Friday night when I saw a bunch of big towering men dressed in black suits show up at Cofi in Midrand.

They marched past my table like they were about to pounce on someone. Those 50+ men scared the living daylights out of everyone, it appeared as if we were in an episode of Money Heist at Groove and no one knew what was going on.

It was only a few moments later when we saw DJ Zinhle at the booth that we learnt that the giants were her bodyguards. Zinhle girl, you will give us a heart attack one day. What is really going on?

We know this month is hard since it is the anniversary of AKA’s passing, but is it that bad that you must hire the whole village battalion for bodyguards? I just want to know what is happening in your life? This is a safe place, let’s have a quick chat before your bodyguards burst in:

Are you safe? Does anyone want to steal your Era earrings? Is Murdah’s baby momma after you? Oh wait, are Usher’s other groupies still mad cos he chose you and Moozlie as ambassadors of his SA groupie group chat?

Seriously, what is it, nono? Should we be worried about your safety?

