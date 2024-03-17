Holomisa headed to the general seats

Seems UDM head honcho Bantu Holomisa is biting the hand that has been so good, feeding him all this time. During a Sunday World Engage podcast last week, the former Transkei army general was scathing, pointing out what has gone wrong with Amakhosi.

He lambasted and called for the removal of the Motaung siblings from managing the affairs of the struggling Phefeni Glamour Boys. Yet, in the last couple of decades, Holomisa has been a loyal hanger-on to Chincha Guluva, Kaizer Motaung to the uninitiated.

Could this be the beginning of the end for the general, who has always been riding on the Chiefs founder’s coattails in the presidential suites at the matches?

It won’t surprise Shwa if he forfeits his VIP privileges, gets downgraded to the extra strong seats in the stadium where the whiff of ganja reigns supreme.

