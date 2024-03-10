How Lerato Chabangu blew it with boozing and womanising

Down-and-out former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana -goalpoacher Lerato “All You Need Is Love” -Chabangu appeared on reality show I Blew It this past week.

The former heartthrob, who revealed that he used to blow R30 000 in a day when he was still hot property, has -really fallen on hard times, as the TV show showed.

Above that, he is a serious contender for the national phuza face contest.

Now clearly an “All I Need Is A Beer” opened up, saying he is left with nothing. Talking about a promising career destroyed by boozing and womanising on the fast lane.

