Inno Morolong, you’re just mean, not the hottest thing in Mzansi.

Shwa is honestly going to need Inno Morolong to keep quiet for a change. This magogo who still believes she is the hottest thing in the entertainment space is annoying. And somebody needs to call her to order.

Just because you know people, and claim to offer girls employment opportunities in clubs, doesn’t make you Mother Teresa.

Fake apology

You need to sometimes shut up and understand that not everything requires an opinion or reaction from you. As a woman who is also a mother, how do you rejoice that someone has had a miscarriage?

No matter what your squabbles may be with them. That fake apology directed to Lerato Kganyago was not convincing.

I’m not sure whether you say these things sober-minded because, wow! You are too much! Shwa really feels sorry for your daughter. She will one day read about the hurtful things you did or said about other people.

Not the hottest thing

What kind of example are you setting for her? You are not the hottest thing.

Shwa is struggling to understand what is it that you are doing these days, especially with that blog of yours. We all know that blogs such as Buzzy B and Maphephandaba crawled so you and the likes of Musa Khawula could walk.

The reality TV star and social media influencer was called out on social media for her insensitive comments about Lerato Kganyago’s miscarriage.

On Thursday, Lerato shared that she is dealing with the pain of losing her baby on 12 February. She said she was struggling to come to terms with her loss because it’s not her first miscarriage.

Following Lerato’s heartbreaking news, Inno went live on Instagram. She madew comments and being judgemental about why “God is punishing” the radio personality.

Inno felt that Lerato deserved to go through her miscarriage because she’s always showing off her material possessions. This is why God was not granting her the one thing money can’t buy, a baby, Inno said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content