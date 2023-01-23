Is it true Idols SA Season 18 winner is selling atchaar

Is it true Idols SA Season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo is selling atchaar and eggs from the boot of his car, instead of being on stage, entertaining? Thapelo, please tell me it’s not true. You won millions of rand from the singing contest, how come you reduced yourself to a beggar? What happened? You also have a stable career as a police officer. Your sis Shwa wants to see you live on stage or better still I will engage for a private performance in my bedroom. Okay?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thapelo Molomo (@thapelomolomo0)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thapelo Molomo (@thapelomolomo0)





