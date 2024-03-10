Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

It seems there really is a healer for everyone in Mzansi 

One thing’s for sure; there’s no shortage of sangomas in Mzansi. From parliament to prison, there’s a healer for everyone. 

So, it was no surprise to hear that Madame Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is also apparently adept at speaking with the underground gang. So, gifted is she in the language, she allegedly uses  “imithi” as a synonymy for any amounts ranging from R100 000 to R200 000.  

“Impepho” is a few rubber bands more and refers to the kind of moolah that is hand-delivered in a lux bag to her home.  

While “i-snuff” is another word for a couple of tens of thousands of grands required to throw a traditional ceremony in rural Eastern Cape.  

Vumani bo! 

