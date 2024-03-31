It’s Dr Jingles, I presume, hey, Pitso?

It’s Dr Pitso Mosimane to you… Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Bafana Bafana and currently Abha FC (in Saudi Arabia) coach Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane was bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the University of Johannesburg this past week.

Mosimane is considered one of the best coaches in Africa because of his impressive achievements.

Other notable former players who have received such exceptional marks of respect are Dr Kaizer Motaung and Dr Jomo Sono.

We hope that coach Jingles will not take this to heart and demand to be called Dr Pitso Mosimane… only Doctor Khumalo has that entitlement to the ‘title’.

