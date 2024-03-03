Ladies take chill pill, editing is part of reality TV

In the past few weeks, a couple of Showmax reality stars have been complaining about how production houses that edit the shows are sabotaging them.

Ameigh Thompson who is the latest addition to RHOD was quick to call out production after she was labelled as someone who would choose a man over her kids.

Tsholofelo Makgalemele-Mbane, who is married to Banyana Banyana player Bambanani Mbane, also claims that Sportswives completely exaggerated her situation with her mother regarding her same sex marriage.

Also, Shwa has a question for these so-called villains on these shows. Are you guys really getting paid enough to act like you are the mean girls on the show? Or is it a matter of wanting to trend and the fame that comes with it?

