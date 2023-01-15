Launch of Gqeberha: The Empire memorable

You know mos your Lady in Gossip likes things, so I was grateful when an invite to touch base with the Eastern Cape landed on my lap. The girl had to quickly pack her night bag headed for Gqeberha for the launch of a mammoth drama series called Gqeberha: The Empire.

Moi is not really a drama series person, but because the trip, the stay, the food and drinks were free, moi had to drag her lazy bones to the east coast to bring followers of TV story-telling news about a blockbuster show starting on Mzansi Magic tomorrow.

The producers of Gqeberha: The Empire will be entertaining you with a one-hour episode introducing big-name actors. I know you can’t wait.

The event was held at the Boardwalk Hotel, overlooking the east coast beach and trust me, everyone was overwhelmed by the hospitality, splendour and the elegance of the launch.

Vuyo Ngcukana’s perfect MCing skills made the event memorable. He kept us entertained, not forgetting our hosts, the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality and Multichoice.

The show, entirely shot in the Eastern Cape, gave Phila Madlingozi another chance at acting after spending a long time off the screen focusing on his music.

Back to Gqeberha: The Empire, the weekday show is at 9pm and starts with a sense of joy as the character Luzuko Mxenge, a rich polygamous man played by Mbulelo Grootboom, tells his friends he has added an expensive asset to his collection, and while the celebrations are at their climax, a mysterious enemy attacks.

It was a nerve-wrecking moment for cast members because they anticipated wild cheers as they nervously waited for an assortment of congratulatory reaction.

You should have seen one of the main protagonists, Grootboom, trying to collect his heart from his big toe as he looked around to see if someone would react to his breathtaking scene. Give it to the man, he is talented. He finally calmed down after hearing cheers from the crowd.

Seasoned actress Zikhona Sodlaka was all over the place, overjoyed about her role on the show, but let moi down when she boasted about Xhosa women being the best at acting. I don’t buy it, Zikhona, talent is aplenty in SA.

Speaking of powerhouses, Shwa thinks Zandile Msutwana should be a little friendlier. And Kay Bikitsha has to be the sweetheart of the production but there was no need to get teary about it that much.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author