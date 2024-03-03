Let arrests be the game changer, and bring justice for AKA

Let arrests bring justice for AKA.

Speaking of justice: Is that even a thing in this country? How sure are we that the alleged killers of AKA and Tibz are indeed the killers? Let’s not forget the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa case, which has been such a drag to this day.

Shwa honestly is not buying this entire story. But let Bheki Cele and the SAPS prove me wrong. Nobody is saying anything about DJ Sumbody’s death – it’s a cold case with no leads whatsoever. Phew!

Suspects in court

Meanwhile, the six suspects arrested in the murder case appeared in court on Thursday.

The suspects face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Also unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, among others.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, made the announcement. He said this during a briefing at the SAPS headquarters in Durban.

Top brass

The briefing was also attended by the police top brass, including Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Mkhwanazi said Forbes was the main target of the shooting, and not Motsoane, who was “at the wrong place at the wrong time”.

“The six suspects have played different roles during the operation. We have the co-ordinator, who is the master of everything. [There are] two shooters that we all saw on social media. We have two spotters. One of the spotters was inside the restaurant observing Mr Forbes and his friends. Then the organiser …of the firearms and vehicles used as getaways,” Mkhwanazi said.

Followed from the airport

Mkhwanazi said the spotter initially followed Forbes from the airport to the hotel and to the restaurant where he was fatally shot.

Forbes was gunned down on Durban’s Florida Road on 10 February 2023 as he was leaving the Wish restaurant. Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.

According to Mkhwanazi, some of the cars used at the time of the murder were rented.

On April 22 2023, the first suspect was arrested in Belhar, Cape Town. He was the alleged organiser who hired vehicles and guns. He was also in police custody for several unrelated murders.

On October 24 2023, the second suspect, who was an alleged spotter, was arrested. He was linked to another unrelated murder in the Berea area.

