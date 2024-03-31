Mihlali, men are not worth your hard-earned dime and time

Shwa is officially defeated Mihlali. After the hard work you did to get where you are, you really want to be that girl women hide their husbands from? You want to be the poster child for home wrecking?

After all the crying you did in December when Leeroy left you for an Arab girl in Dubai you really sent your application for yet another sad ending by going for yet another married man?

Mihlali you want to tell me that after all the BBL and all the heavy days you have spent on the gym, the price is to get another married man?

I am judging you. Even more because we have been here with you before and we know how it ends. Haai ma’am!

