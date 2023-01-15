Millions or billionaires- Do ousewives of Gqeberha fit the bill?

Seemingly, the Eastern Cape, and specifically the city of Gqeberha, has more millionaires and even billionaires than we ever imagined.

Reason: A spin-off of Real Housewives, the RHOGQ, is on the cards. It is scheduled to hit our small screens anytime soon and is based on the filthy rich women of Gqeberha. I beg the women featured, Buli G Ngomane, Liz Prins, Unathi Faku, Ashleigh Mather and Norma Nicol, to tell us under which rock they have been hiding. Huh?

Remember the Sarafina days when millions were pumped into the remake of the project by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma when she was minister of health minister? Now Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is under attack and lambasted for contemplating to sponsor

Moja Love show, Sizok’thola, focusing on how drugs and addition impacts society.

Remember, premier, by the mere fact the drama series is already on our screens, it simply means the producers had the budget. Is it true? Please tell Shwa before moi gets hot under the collar. We don’t need another Sarafina scandal, instead divert that money to drug rehabilitation programmes.

Lasizwe, I want to get it from you. Have you truly ditched your content creator days because of mental health issues. Depression is curable, hun. It really can’t be a case of dropping everything so dear to you because of the condition. Please tell Shwa that’s not true you’ve called it quits.

Let me hasten to mention to you, your friends whispered to me you have a huge project coming in collaboration with African Network Channel – ANC. Is it true?

“It’s all because of the All Mighty, my success and blessings are a gift from God”. Why do celebrities and soccer players act holier than thou by only remembering God once they have achieved or received recognition in the form of awards? I bet some of them don’t know where the church door is.

Too many to mention, it will take all moi’s space. Hurry up and tell moi, what with deadlines to meet.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author