Minister in the Presidency desperately needs a stylist

It has come to Shwa’s attention that Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni needs a stylist because what is it with these outfits that she keeps wearing when she rocks up at the State of the Nation (Sona) jamboree.

Why would you want a local designer to copy a runway dress only for it to look botched up. Shwa is very disappointed in the so-called designer. I wonder which design school she went to.

