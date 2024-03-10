Mr Ibu will be remembered for his classic acting skills

Shwa was shattered to hear the sad news of the passing of Nigerian actor John Okafor, who was fondly known as Mr Ibu. This guy made everyone’s childhood fun, including Shwa’s. Of course, Shwa would like to thank and commend you for the wonderful classical memories you gave us.

Your humour was certainly unmatched, and you made many Africans’ laugh away their sorrows. It’s a pity you went through hell before your untimely passing. Rest in power, Mr Ibu.

