Mzu, what’s behind the partying spree

Mzukisi Mbane, should we add socialite to your bio? It’s as though since you made Slee Ndlovu an Imprint ambassador, all you do these days is to attend events.

At this point you are a strong contender for socialite of the year at the feather awards, attending every kind of event, from KFC, Volvo and Absa.

Even being a plus one to Slee at the Showmax event, let us know if you replacing Pabi Moloi who actually buys your clothes.

Instead of honing your skills, after all the department of arts and culture recognised you as the Heritage Cultural Designer of the year, you are busy prancing around in Imprint designs like a walking runway.

But any publicity is a win for your brand that can be spotted a mile away.

