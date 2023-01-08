New year resolutions and real change

The new year is upon us and moi knows most of our celebs want to start with a new slate and have taken their precious time to make resolutions.

Your Lady in Gossip knows too well January is the perfect time to start afresh, including moi’s chomies in Celebville and the entertainment industry at large.

Many are of the view Shwa is a rude girl, but no, I’m sweet as any lady you’ve come to adore. So, in the spirit of the new year, moi says, out with the old, in with the new.

Shwa would like to congratulate Tshepi Vundla for finally getting lobolad by her long-time partner JR. Why was he reluctant all these years to take to the knee and propose?

I mean, now even Andile Mpisane’s ice boy, Shaun Stylist, is getting married? That’s enough pressure on you Tshepi and your JR.

Word of caution, we don’t want any more divorces.

Shwa is happy former The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi and Uzalo actor Ntokozo Dlamini got married too. Couldn’t confirm the news because Jess blocked moi. Pity, because we were once good friends, but I know Jess to be a good-hearted person, I can’t wait to see her unblock moi.

Wait, aren’t the Nkosis and Dlaminis related? But nothing can stand in the way of love, right?

Halala to you lovebirds!

Zenande Mfenyana, also of The Queen fame, I haven’t seen you in ages doll. How’s motherhood treating you? Listen, pro tip from me, this year please be kind and nice to your fans. Remember, they did call you out for being rude?

I don’t like seeing you trend for all the wrong reasons. You’re moi’s favourite actress and I want to rekindle our friendship.

Wanted to ask DM Msaki to focus on making music because we were all shocked when the news broke accusing her of being a man-snatcher.

And for the love of football, Bongani Zungu stop embarrassing Cindy Mahlangu this year. All these stories about you cheating are uncalled for. Your new year resolution should be leaving the streets and minimise partying. You may be hot now but you’re not getting any younger.

Hmm… Now that we’ve seen from the Lingashoni actress Lerato Nxumalo that BBL is glamourised mgowo costing a fortune, I’m asking the IT girls to save those coins and hit the gym. ask Connie Ferguson.

I’m not sure about what bothered DJ Black Coffee so much to have a meltdown on social media and what with the drama that’s been surrounding him and his ex-wife Enhle Mlotshwa? Shwa would highly recommend that he sees a therapist or a sangoma. There’s plenty of them in the entertainment industry.

Musa Khawula, please invest in your wardrobe this year. That T-shirt has been through it all. Dress up, then people will take you seriously.

By now every radio presenter knows of Sizwe Dhlomo and his capabilities. Can he please leave single moms and their jobs alone this year?

