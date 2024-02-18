Ngizwe Mchunu, are you being used by politicians?

The past weekend was very interesting on the political front in the kingdom of the Zulu people.

Ngizwe Mchunu, aka, the village drunkard who had vowed that the commander-in-chief of the red berets Julius Malema will not set foot at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, held his own parallel event.

He pulled a decent crowd at the famous Gugu Dlamini Park and that makes Shwa wonder: who is Ngizwe’s funder? Rumour has it a certain figure with ties to the ANC forked out millions of rands to fund the event. How true are the rumours, Chunu elihle? Are you being used?