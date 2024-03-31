No end to Nozipho Ntshangase’s pain and hubby drama

What happened to new Mommy Club cast member Nozipho Ntshangase?

In the past couple of weeks, she was beyond sad. Why would someone do you dirty like that, dear? We understand that most South African men just want polygamy nowadays, but at what point does your husband not protect you but protect the new wife-to-be?

Zola Ntshangase issued a statement that shocked Shwa so much that as moi recovered from the shock, then a video was leaked of the man behaving so unruly.

When your kids and helper even beg to speak to you but you want to have none of it, it is really a concerning behaviour as a man, especially in front of toddlers.

Shwa really hopes the family moves past this and finds emotional help.

