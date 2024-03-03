Nonku, act like a big girl that you are

Shwa needs Nonku Williams and her ex to wrap whatever childish issues they have without informing us because quite frankly, no one cares.

They are busy threatening each other with lawyers like they still want each other. The wild allegations of idliso are so 2004, bathong.

Nonku, you are an old girl now! It is high time you took responsibility for your actions as well. Why is it that you are always a victim in these relationships? Miss Pity Party! Some moves are weak for someone who is a businesswoman in construction. Girl, get your act together!

