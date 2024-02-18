Not funny as Trevor, Nomzamo miss launch of their own show

Shwa attended the première of Last One Laughing South Africa (LOLza)in Sandton on Monday.

And due to loadshedding, Shwa almost suffered a heatstroke as there was no backup for the aircon. City Power and its mother, Eskom, are failing us. Anyway, failure has become like a joke in South Africa.

That’s why we need comedy shows to heal our souls. The latest, LOLza, will be one of the last productions by Amazon Prime Video. The American streaming video service is set to stop African productions.

We thank Trevor Noah, the host of the show, for all the spotlight he has given Mzansi. But it was such a shame, and weird, you couldn’t even attend the launch of the very show you host.

We know you don’t like the Mzansi media but don’t worry, no one is going to ask you about those millions you allegedly earn.

Even Nomzamo Mbatha was too busy to attend the event of the show she’ll be part of.

However, Shwa was uplifted by the sight of contestants such as Celeste Ntuli. The irreverent comedienne looked gorgeous in a colourful dress. Moonchild Sanelly, who does not laugh easily, could not bypass the fun moment. She showed up with her unique fashion sense, granting herself two outfit changes. Please plug Shwa with those shoes you wore.

Thando Thabethe looked her usual sexy self in a green dress, which was hugging all the right places – even on the BBL she allegedly got on credit.

Lasizwe Dambuza rocked up in a purple suit, and to his surprise he was playing matchy-matchy with another guest, but I guess he stood out with the way he accessorised his outfit.

Also, Shwa is really concerned about your love life; what is going on with you? Do you perhaps need gossip girl to assist?

Shwa also saw Tino Chinyane, who’s shiny pants looked like they were purchased from Oriental Plaza. His baby mama Simphiwe Ngema was dressed up as if she was going to a matric dance. Are you guys still in love, or you are seen together for the sake of the baby?

As for the chemistry, dololo.

Kovini Moodley was also there looking more like a disco ball; keep bagging those invites, sweetie.

Shwa spotted Sihle Ndaba, BU Mthembu, Tumi Morake, Glen Biderman-Pam, Mojak Lehoko, Jason Goliath, Yaya Mavundla, Chad Jones and Robby Collins.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content