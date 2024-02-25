Now left with dusty English, Swallows will miss Komphela

The Moroka Swallows players suffered yet another massive blow as they have now not only lost a coach in Steve Komphela, but also a motivator and professor of note, who leaves the nest with his verbose English dictionary.

This week, Swallows released a futile statement that they have parted ways with Komphela… something that was already known by the public weeks ago.

In that statement, Swallows claimed that Komphela wished them well and that their separation was amicable.

Did Komphela not come back in less than 24 hours to send an emotional farewell message to the coaching staff, the fans, and players – leaving out those arrogant and clueless leadership who are running the club like a spaza shop?

His parting shot on his statement, Komphela said “It is illegal to enter an exit” – a phrase that left many scratching their heads, including Shwa.

Now the players will have to listen to the boring and dry, as Dobsonville dust, English by Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Mototo. Eish!

