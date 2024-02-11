Real Housewives squad shows how evening glam is done

Gossip girl had the honour of attending the exclusive launch event for the new Showmax in Randburg this past week, talk about a strict affair. Anyways the theme of the evening was evening glam, and I guess this was because of the Real Housewives crew, I must say though that those ladies sure know how to be competitive. I guess it’s all about who has the biggest bag. The event was hosted by Pabi Moloi. Shwa hopes you’ve sorted out your marital affairs this year. Of course, the Real Housewives of Durban squad came through, but I thought I was gonna see Uncle Vivian’s wife Sorisha.

Jojo Robinson looked on point in a black evening glam dress and her boo bae Calvin was there right by her side. Shwa is so confused as to why Maria Valaskatzis is never with her husband.

Zama Ngcobo, my dear, it was good seeing you. But that outfit was screaming 2004. Shwa understands you haven’t been in the limelight for the longest time, but please get up to date with the latest fashion trends.

Slindile Ndlovu looked very beautiful and charming in her Imprint dress, but it was just too much or perhaps she wanted to match with the new Showmax logo.

Nonku Williams who wore a simple, yet sexy dress had people asking about the mystery man who accompanied her.

Nunu Khumalo baby girl who still wears a peplum skirt in 2024?

I am going to need Teko Modise to do something about his hairstyle. Brother, umdala. Shwa was hoping to see the queen of marriage Carol Tshabalala with her new man but unfortunately, she was alone on the red carpet.

Bathong, Dipuo Maloi disappointed Shwa with old looking hairstyle, those edges my love were not the one, perhaps you need a glam squad.

Being a new mom for Lesego Khoza is surely showing off, Shwa also saw Denise Zimba, who looked so nunus.

Yonda Thomas, how dare you spill alcohol on Shwa and don’t even apologise?

Shwa also spotted Happy Simelane, Naledi M Omuhle Gela, Mrs Mops and Lorcia Cooper-Kumalo.

