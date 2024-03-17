Remade IFP now catching them young

Shwa also took some time to attend the IFP manifesto launch in Durban. I must give it to them, the stadium was packed almost to capacity. I must admit, I had my doubts about the IFP’s dream of filling up Moses Mabhida stadium, but I was left with an egg on my face.

The party is now attracting the youth to its rallies which was never the case before. I grew up knowing the IFP as a political for older people, staunch traditionalists, and warlords.

But it appears the party is rebranding itself even singing struggle songs which is an uncommon feature.

Was that a twang that I picked up from IFP leader Velenkosi Hlabisa? was it necessary to speak in Queen’s language, “my g”, the youth of Efolweni that graced the Mabhida stadium don’t even care about your fancy accent.

