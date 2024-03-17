Return of Lira such welcome news amid showbiz gloom

In the midst of Nandipha Magudumana suing Showmax and King Monada missing all his shows, moi was so happy to see Queen Lira serving us some positive news this week.

Her upcoming show at the Conhill, Joburg, in a few weeks’ time is the good vibes I needed to cleanse my palate.

Her comeback is a show of strength and encouragement to all women to say, you can survive a devastating divorce, stroke, losing your speech and just about anything else life throws at you.

Well done sisi, Shwa has nothing but praise for you!

