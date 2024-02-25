Roast of Minnie showed how sweet comic relief is, but not MaBlerh’s belly

Gossip girl headed out to the Roast of Minnie Dlamini media event hosted by Laugh Africa Comedy Festival and Showmax.

Clearly, people have noticed that she needs to unwind from all the commotion happening in Mzansi.

The event took place in Rosebank last Tuesday and it was quite a cringe moment when moi found herself cramped in a venue with influencers and some upcoming actors.

The MC on the night, Stuart Taylor, looked like it had been long since he’d been in front of a crowd.

There was absolutely no need for you, Stu, to scream your lungs out and also find yourself announcing yourself.

People who do that are either unknown or are people whose flame in the industry has died down.

Moi was left confused as to whether she was at a stand-up comedy show or a magic trick show, because that trick that you attempted to pull there was rather bland.

Anyway, Shwa spotted Eugene Khoza. Man, the guy is short. Shwa has been saying we have a pandemic of short men in South Africa.

MaBlerh was also there as the interviewer or host. Shwa wonders if anyone knew what his role was. But I have one ask for MaBlerh: please be a gent and wear a vest under your shirt so we can’t see your pot belly.

From the other side of the room, it really looked like a catch-up session with your cousin, and please don’t let those reunion gigs you’ve been getting fool you.

Minnie on the other hand looked ravishing in a red dress and yes, she’s received all the scrutiny after her divorce, but baby girl still looks hot.

Shwa is going to need you to pick yourself up, go with the flow, leave the past in the past and prepare for the roast because they gonna come for you, hard.

Keke Mphuthi, where have you been hiding, sweety? You looked pretty in that olive dress.

Mohale Motaung was also at the event looking lost, and sipping Savanna. Where is the alleged new fiancé, my sweety?

Zamani Mbatha came looking like a Denzel Washington wannabe with a green leather outfit. I hope you have repented from being a player because you will get caught with a pink headboard.

Shwa also spotted Galaletsang Koffman, baby girl what are you busy with now that The River has come to an end?

Primo Baloyi, are you going to be popping up at every event like an old village uncle.

