Seems there are more questions than answers

By Sunday World
Gallo Images - Thembinkosi Lorch

Is Thembinkosi Lorch still the best player in Mzansi? Shwa hopes fatherhood didn’t turn you into a flat tyre. Moi misses seeing you in action in moi’s beloved Bucs colours. I heard the news though, are you really leaving Orlando Pirates?

Fikile Mbalula, does being the ANC secretary-general require you to be a blabbermouth? At this rate you’ll surpass Julius Malema for the record of the longest sentence. And if your spewing made sense, we would listen. But gosh! Just how you got to bag the position is beyond Shwa’s comprehension?


 

