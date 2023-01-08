Seems there are more questions than answers

Where is Pule Mabe? I hope you are not mourning being booted out as the ANC’s spokesperson.

When are AKA and Nadia tying the knot? You guys looked good on that family vacay.

What happened to the ambitious Duduzane Zuma, aka. Zuma Junior, running for president? Have you realised politics isn’t your strong point? Or are you still sojourning between Mzansi and Dubai, checking on your monied friends.

So NaakMusiq’s ex Robin found herself on a private island this Dezemba. Talk about upgrading. Who is the lucky man, mamacita?

When is Bonang Matheba joining the new mommy gang? It’s the new craze after all. Or is it a case of you waiting for the man who will put the ring on it?

