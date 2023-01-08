Seems there are more questions than answers

Which island will David “DD” Mabuza visit first if he’s no longer deputy to No 1? But then again, the man’s been on permanent holiday since he became second in command five years go.

We all know how ghetto Babes Wodumo can be. Will she really leave Mampintsha’s alleged girlfriends alone after peeking at his phone? Also, who goes through a dead man’s phone?

Does MaMkhize honestly believe Mzansi can’t spot her photoshopped pics? The only thing Shwa envies mummy are those beaches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

