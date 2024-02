Shwa hopes Marshall Dlamini and Floyd Shivambu don’t suffer like Vusi Khoza

Back in the red berets camp, Shwa has been informed that the commander-in chief-was not quite amused by the supporters who came out for the party’s manifesto launch.

Shwa hopes Marshall Dlamini, party’s SG and Floyd Shivambu, do not suffer the same fate as suffered by Vusi Khoza and his cohorts who failed to organise buses for the EFF 10-year anniversary in Gauteng, not so long ago.

