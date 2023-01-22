Shwa missed Zola Nombona’s wedding

Actress Zola Nombona is another secretive friend of mine. How could she? She was secretive about the birth of her son Cebelihle, now she’s failed to drop an invite for her wedding to her long-time partner Thomas Gumede. Zola spilled the beans during a radio interview, that’s how I got to know. Perhaps she has unfriended moi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola (@znombona)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola (@znombona)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola (@znombona)



