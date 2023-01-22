E-edition
Subscribe
Matric Results 2022
Celebrity News

Shwa missed Zola Nombona’s wedding

By Sunday World
Zola Nombona

Actress Zola Nombona is another secretive friend of mine. How could she? She was secretive about the birth of her son Cebelihle, now she’s failed to drop an invite for her wedding to her long-time partner Thomas Gumede. Zola spilled the beans during a radio interview, that’s how I got to know. Perhaps she has unfriended moi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zola (@znombona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zola (@znombona)


 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zola (@znombona)


For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.